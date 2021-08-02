Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 42.10%.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

RRR stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

