Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.48.

Shares of SPOT opened at $228.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.57. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $211.10 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

