Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Reduced by Analyst

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 297,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.7% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,446,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,893,000 after purchasing an additional 354,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.