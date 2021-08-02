Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Wingstop Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

WING opened at $171.31 on Monday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $177.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.33, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,304 shares of company stock worth $6,492,085 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

