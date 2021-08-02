QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will announce sales of $81.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.26 million. QAD posted sales of $74.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $336.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.82 million to $340.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $366.23 million, with estimates ranging from $362.13 million to $373.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QADA shares. William Blair lowered QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. QAD has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $87.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. QAD’s payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 511.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.