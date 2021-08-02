Quaker Chemical (KWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KWR stock opened at $251.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.98. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $170.31 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

