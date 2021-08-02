Quant (QNT) Price Hits $159.19 on Major Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Quant has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $159.69 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quant has traded 72.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $159.19 or 0.00406081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001236 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.22 or 0.00852572 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

