Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $151.50 on Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $111.50 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for $151.50 or 0.00390107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 77.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001278 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.87 or 0.00864892 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.