Quantum (QMCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. On average, analysts expect Quantum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $6.20 on Monday. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $353.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $808,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,545,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,456,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 65,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $419,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,083. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

