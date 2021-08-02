Radian Group (RDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Radian Group to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Radian Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $22.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

In related news, VP Mary Dickerson purchased 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.