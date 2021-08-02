Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Rambus worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.17 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

