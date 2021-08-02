Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.99

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 1441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.17 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -71.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rambus by 3,190.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

