Raymond James Boosts Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$14.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.31.

CVE stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,146,000 after buying an additional 3,053,396 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after buying an additional 5,419,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after buying an additional 609,503 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,316,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,317,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 960,135 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

