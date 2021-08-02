Raymond James Cuts Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $10.00

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of CDE opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Coeur Mining by 174.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 85.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 60.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

