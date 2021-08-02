Raymond James Cuts Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $10.00

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.80.
Shares of CDE opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Coeur Mining Company Profile
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.
Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.