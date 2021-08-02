Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 423,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.44. 102,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,102. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

