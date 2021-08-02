Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Medpace (MEDP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Medpace (NASDAQ: MEDP):

7/27/2021 – Medpace had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $167.90 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Medpace had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $193.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Medpace had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Medpace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

6/29/2021 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

MEDP stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.66. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12.

Get Medpace Holdings Inc alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $711,891.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,212,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,336,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,799 shares of company stock valued at $46,473,731. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.