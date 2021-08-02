Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aspen Group (ASPU)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/20/2021 – Aspen Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

7/14/2021 – Aspen Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

7/14/2021 – Aspen Group is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Aspen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Aspen Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Aspen Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Group by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 117,680 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aspen Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aspen Group by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 311,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

