Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Red Violet by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 930,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 519,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Red Violet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Red Violet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 324,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Red Violet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Red Violet by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ RDVT opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $295.52 million, a PE ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

