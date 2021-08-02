Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post sales of $454.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $459.91 million. Redfin reported sales of $213.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,183 shares of company stock valued at $11,407,144. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $697,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.44. 5,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,096. Redfin has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,464.25 and a beta of 1.87.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.