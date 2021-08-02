Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Short Interest Update

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.00.

Shares of REGN traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $576.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $548.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 in the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

