Relx’s (RELX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.51. 70,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,564. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Relx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 133,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 76,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Relx by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 100,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

