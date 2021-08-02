Relx’s (RELX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Shares of NYSE:RELX traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.51. 70,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,564. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $29.74.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
