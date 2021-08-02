Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Liposome were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Taiwan Liposome stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $286.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Taiwan Liposome had a negative net margin of 774.06% and a negative return on equity of 120.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Laidlaw lowered shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

