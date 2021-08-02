Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $150,000 in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 million, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

