Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 18,900 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,843 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 75.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 397,231 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 76.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 128,475 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 860,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 100.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

