Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of JanOne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JAN opened at $7.29 on Monday. JanOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $20.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63.

Get JanOne alerts:

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 129.42% and a negative net margin of 16.76%.

In related news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 32,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $220,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN).

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.