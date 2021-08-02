Render Token (RNDR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.84 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Render Token has a market capitalization of $103.20 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00059782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00824584 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00091672 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,115,084 coins and its circulating supply is 157,114,119 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

