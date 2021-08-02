Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Up 55.3% in July

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the June 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECY opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.36. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.66.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

