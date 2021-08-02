ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will post $20.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.70 million. ReneSola posted sales of $26.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $98.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.30 million to $99.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $129.25 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $150.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SOL shares. Sidoti started coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.28. 561,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,400. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $507.77 million, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 2.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

