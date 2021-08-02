Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 645 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RTO. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 582 ($7.60).

RTO traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 567.80 ($7.42). 1,123,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,441.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 6.28 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The company has a market capitalization of £10.56 billion and a PE ratio of 56.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

