Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $136.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RSG. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.
Shares of RSG opened at $118.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $118.56.
In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
