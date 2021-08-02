Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $136.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RSG. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Shares of RSG opened at $118.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $118.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

