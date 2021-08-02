Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Thales (THLLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Thales (OTCMKTS: THLLY):

7/27/2021 – Thales had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/26/2021 – Thales had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/26/2021 – Thales had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/26/2021 – Thales had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/7/2021 – Thales had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

6/29/2021 – Thales had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of Thales stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. Thales S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.70.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Thales SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.