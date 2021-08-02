ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lowered to Sell at CLSA

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by CLSA from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

RMD traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.03. 9,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,603. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $272.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. Equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

