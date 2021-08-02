Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in PepsiCo by 19,898.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,087,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,242,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,159,000 after purchasing an additional 130,784 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.60. 71,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,656. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $216.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

