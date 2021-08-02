Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,273,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in McKesson by 1,938.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $204.69. 6,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,255. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $206.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.33.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

