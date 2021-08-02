Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $9,365,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,417. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

