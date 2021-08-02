Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 545 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 303,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after buying an additional 52,809 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.8% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 93.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.58. 227,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,058,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

