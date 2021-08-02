Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3,435.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PayPal by 76.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.95. The stock had a trading volume of 247,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,099. The company has a market capitalization of $322.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

