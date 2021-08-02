Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.70. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.78.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Lemann acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,008,000 after buying an additional 106,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,034,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,236,000 after buying an additional 241,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

QSR opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

