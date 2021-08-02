Reviewing Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Apron and Poshmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.22 -$46.15 million ($3.06) -1.44 Poshmark $262.08 million 10.47 $16.84 million $1.25 29.01

Poshmark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Apron. Blue Apron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poshmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of Blue Apron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Apron and Poshmark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50 Poshmark 0 3 6 0 2.67

Blue Apron currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 109.75%. Poshmark has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.71%. Given Blue Apron’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Poshmark.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -8.54% -68.94% -19.24% Poshmark N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Poshmark beats Blue Apron on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

