Reviewing Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) and Rexhall Industries (OTCMKTS:REXLQ)

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) and Rexhall Industries (OTCMKTS:REXLQ) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Thor Industries alerts:

90.3% of Thor Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Thor Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of Rexhall Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Thor Industries and Rexhall Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thor Industries 1 4 3 0 2.25 Rexhall Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thor Industries currently has a consensus price target of $136.14, suggesting a potential upside of 15.02%. Given Thor Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Thor Industries is more favorable than Rexhall Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thor Industries and Rexhall Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thor Industries $8.17 billion 0.80 $222.97 million $4.74 24.97 Rexhall Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Thor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Rexhall Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Thor Industries and Rexhall Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thor Industries 4.97% 21.69% 8.88% Rexhall Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Thor Industries beats Rexhall Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names. It also provides conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels under the Montana, Springdale, Hideout, Sprinter, Outback, Laredo, Bullet, Fuzion, Raptor, Passport, Cougar, Coleman, Kodiak, Aspen Trail, Aerolite, Voltage, Cruiser, Volante, Sunset Trail, Zinger, Landmark, Bighorn, Elkridge, Trail Runner, North Trail, Cyclone, Torque, Prowler, Milestone, Shadow Cruiser, Lithium, MPG, Radiance, Sundance, Stryker, Escape, Sportsmen, Connect, Venom, Gold, Durango, Sportster, Stratus, SportTrek, Sonic, Jay Flight, Jay Feather, Eagle, Pinnacle, Talon, Autumn Ridge, Telluride, Highlander, Mesa Ridge, and Open Range trade names; and luxury fifth wheels under the Redwood and DRV Mobile Suites trade names. It offers Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, Redhawk, Odyssey, Esteem, Emblem, Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names. It also provides motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles under the Buccaneer, Buerstner, Carado, Compass, CrossCamp, Dethleffs, Elddis, Eriba, Etrusco, Hymer, Laika, LMC, Niesmann+Bischoff, Sunlight, and Xplore brands. It offers aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers; and digital products and services for RVs. It provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

Rexhall Industries Company Profile

REXHALL INDUSTRIES, INC. designs, manufactures and sells class A motorhomes. Class A motorhomes are self-contained and self-powered recreational vehicles used primarily in conjunction with leisure travel and outdoor activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.