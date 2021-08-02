Revolution Populi (RVP) Market Cap Hits $35.65 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $35.65 million and approximately $641,566.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 49.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00057991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.21 or 0.00823004 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00091047 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

