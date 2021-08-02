Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.540-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.330 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday.

REYN stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

