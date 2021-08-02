RGC Resources (RGCO) to Release Earnings on Monday

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect RGC Resources to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. On average, analysts expect RGC Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.25. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $208.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of -0.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

