Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Rhinebeck Bancorp worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBKB opened at $10.78 on Monday. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties.

