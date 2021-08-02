Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. On average, analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $868.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

