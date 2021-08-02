Riversedge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 82.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.3% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,869,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,537,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.25. 908,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,096,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $327.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

