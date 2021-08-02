Riversedge Advisors LLC Takes $184,000 Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

GLDM remained flat at $$18.04 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,491. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

