Robert J. More Sells 11,670 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $429,689.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 528,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,360. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of -1.73.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
