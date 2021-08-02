Robert J. More Sells 11,670 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $429,689.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 528,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,360. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of -1.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

