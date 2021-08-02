Robert W. Baird Boosts Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,455.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,473.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $900.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,375.27.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total transaction of $6,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.