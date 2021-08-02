Robert W. Baird Raises John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target to $162.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.00.

JBT stock opened at $146.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $741,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

